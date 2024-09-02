UDA MP GEOFFREY RUKU drops a bombshell on endemic corruption in RUTO’s Government – I saw all these happening at TSC

Tuesday, September 3, 2024 - Mbeere North MP Geofrey Ruku has decried massive corruption in President William Ruto’s government, particularly at the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).
Speaking during an interview,
Ruku, who is an ally of Ruto, called for a complete restructuring of TSC over
corruption which he termed as the cause of the nationwide teachers' strike
continued to bite.
Ruku noted that he had a firsthand experience in witnessing the bribery, some of which involved his friends
and former schoolmates.
‘‘The corruption at TSC stinks
to high heaven whether it is promotion of teachers or other issues,’’ the
MP claimed.
‘‘I think it requires radical
restructuring because teachers resort to bribery for promotions,’’ Ruku added.
Interrogated on whether he
possessed evidence for the claims, the vocal Mbeere North MP admitted to having
the evidence.
‘‘Yes I do, I have my classmates
who I schooled with and are teachers. They have admitted to going through
difficult situations in search for a promotion and offered bribes several
times,’’ he added.
The MP further revealed that
there is a system of cartels and agents who don’t work with TSC but collect
money on behalf of the commission.
He added that the agents operate
in a scheme where they give money to some staffers within the system before one
is considered for actions such as promotions.
‘‘There are people in this town
who are given money and they deliver to I don’t know who and you get your
promotion,’’ he narrated.
‘‘The friends I schooled with
have gone out seeking promotions but to no avail. The only time they were given
the promotions is when they bribed, TSC is extremely corrupt."
