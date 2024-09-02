UDA MP GEOFFREY RUKU drops a bombshell on endemic corruption in RUTO’s Government – I saw all these happening at TSC





Tuesday, September 3, 2024 - Mbeere North MP Geofrey Ruku has decried massive corruption in President William Ruto’s government, particularly at the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Speaking during an interview, Ruku, who is an ally of Ruto, called for a complete restructuring of TSC over corruption which he termed as the cause of the nationwide teachers' strike continued to bite.

Ruku noted that he had a firsthand experience in witnessing the bribery, some of which involved his friends and former schoolmates.

‘‘The corruption at TSC stinks to high heaven whether it is promotion of teachers or other issues,’’ the MP claimed.

‘‘I think it requires radical restructuring because teachers resort to bribery for promotions,’’ Ruku added.

Interrogated on whether he possessed evidence for the claims, the vocal Mbeere North MP admitted to having the evidence.

‘‘Yes I do, I have my classmates who I schooled with and are teachers. They have admitted to going through difficult situations in search for a promotion and offered bribes several times,’’ he added.

The MP further revealed that there is a system of cartels and agents who don’t work with TSC but collect money on behalf of the commission.

He added that the agents operate in a scheme where they give money to some staffers within the system before one is considered for actions such as promotions.

‘‘There are people in this town who are given money and they deliver to I don’t know who and you get your promotion,’’ he narrated.

‘‘The friends I schooled with have gone out seeking promotions but to no avail. The only time they were given the promotions is when they bribed, TSC is extremely corrupt."

The Kenyan DAILY POST