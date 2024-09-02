Shock as GACHAGUA indirectly faults RUTO for sacking LINTURI – Claims he was one of the best performers in Kenya Kwanza Government despite many scandals





Tuesday, September 3, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has defended former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi’s performance when he served in President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

Speaking at MCK Church Mikumbune's 100th-anniversary celebration, Gachagua indirectly faulted Ruto for sacking Linturi despite many scandals.

He termed Linturi’s exit from the government as unfortunate and one that should not have occurred.

“We worked very well with CS Linturi. Linturi is our great son. I want to say as the deputy president, Linturi performed beyond expectations. “

“He just got caught up in this reorganization because of the political dynamics of the country, but it is not because Linturi failed to perform,” Gachagua stated.

“I worked with him with the President and Linturi, our son, worked as expected.”

In his message to Linturi, Gachagua encouraged him to keep hoping for a second chance.

“There is always a God of a second chance. When God closes one door, he opens another.”

“We are praying for you, we wish you well and I want as you walk around in Meru, walk with your head tall.”

“Do not feel like you did anything wrong. It’s only that the dynamics went beyond our control despite your very excellent performance in the cabinet. Relax, there is a god in heaven,” Gachagua added.

Linturi’s tenure as CS was rocked by many scandals, including the fake fertilizer scandal, which infuriated Kenyans forcing Ruto to show him the door.

