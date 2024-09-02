BARBECUE and his Haiti gang members have nowhere to hide as Kenyan commandos begin sea, land and air pacification operation





Tuesday, September 3, 2024 – Dreaded Haiti gang leader Barbecue and his followers are yet to see what the Kenyan police are capable of.

This is after the National Police Service (NPS) announced that it was embarking on sea, land, and air operations in Haiti.

The Kenya police, which leads the Multinational Mission to Haiti (MSS), noted that the pacification operations are aimed at clearing roads and streets in the troubled Caribbean country as they push the gangs further away.

The mission, therefore, hopes to open up the country and allow a normal flow of people and vehicular movement.

MSS explained that the operation was made possible after the U.S. provided additional vehicles and equipment to the mission.

"The Kenyan-led multinational Mission to Haiti (MSS), in collaboration with Haiti National Police (HNP) are conducting clearance operations in Delmas, Bel-Air, Solino, and their environs to weed out gangs and return normalcy," NPS stated.

MSS, as a result, cautioned gangs in Haiti to down their weapons and surrender to the government, noting that the operation would be thorough.

The mission further called upon the Haitian people, authorities, and stakeholders to continue supporting MSS to re-establish security and improve conditions to hold free and fair elections.

Barely a week ago, another joint operation led to the killing of gang members in an ambush attack.

At the time, the operation took place in the districts of Bel-Air and Solino located in the suburbs of Port-au-Prince, Haiti's capital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST