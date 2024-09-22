UDA lawmaker dies after his Subaru crashed and burst into flames along Thika Superhighway.

Sunday, September 22, 2024 - A prominent United Democratic Alliance (UDA) lawmaker has died after a car he was travelling in crashed and burst into flames on Sunday morning.
Ezra Kabugi Kihara who is a
nominated MCA in Kiambu County was travelling from Nairobi to Thika town.
According to police, the
lawmaker's car, a Subaru Forester, collided with a lorry from behind and caught
fire. Kihara died on the spot.
Images of the early morning
accident have since emerged online, although it is unclear what caused Kihara's
vehicle to go up in flames.
"On reaching the location of
the accident, the driver of the Forester rammed the rear of an Isuzu FRR lorry.
The driver died on the spot," a police report stated.
His body was moved to the
Montezuma Funeral Home, awaiting postmortem.
Confirming the incident, Kiambu
Governor Kimani Wamatangi revealed that the accident happened around the Mang'u
High School area.
The governor described the late
Kabuga as a "vibrant and promising young leader whose commitment and
passion for serving the people of Kiambu was evident in every aspect of his
work."
"It is heartbreaking to lose
such a young, dedicated legislator with so much promise for the future. During
this difficult time, I stand with the family in grief and prayer,"
Wamatangi said in a statement.
