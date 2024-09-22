There is no plot to impeach GACHAGUA, it's a sympathy-seeking gimmick – ICHUNG’WAH says as he exposes the DP badly





Sunday, September 22, 2024 - National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has dismissed claims by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that Parliament is planning to impeach him.

Speaking after the burial of his family friend and former employee George Owiro at Pap Nyadiel village in Alego Usonga Constituency on Saturday, Ichung'wah noted that there was no plot to impeach Gachagua and what he is doing is inciting Mt Kenya electorate against their MPs to gain sympathy.

"As a Leader of Majority, I can tell you there has never been an impeachment plan against him.

"That has been a creation of those that he walks around with. It's a sympathy-seeking gimmick to try and incite people from the Mt. Kenya region against MPs," Ichung'wah said.

"If you listened to him, he passed a veiled threat to Kenyans, saying that an impeachment motion would cause political instability, or rather he framed it's about the stability of the nation.

"What he meant is that he is trying to threaten that should there be one, there will be political instability," Ichung’wah added.

However, the lawmaker noted that any MP is at liberty to bring an impeachment motion against the DP, President, Cabinet Secretary, or any official, pointing out that there are no exemptions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST