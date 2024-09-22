Governor SAKAJA slams GACHAGUA for exposing his boss President RUTO during his explosive interview –LOOK!





Sunday, September 22, 2024- Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, has slammed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for exposing his boss, President William Ruto, in a live TV interview.

On Friday, Gachagua in a tell-all interview, attacked the President, claiming he has not been protecting him when he is insulted by junior officers like Dennis Itumbi and Farouk Kibet.

However, speaking on Sunday, Sakaja criticized Gachagua for making a big mistake by exposing his boss, stating that it violated the Official Secrets Act.

"You cannot go and insult the president indirectly. You cannot tell the president to keep his house in order.

"How can you do that? Experience is important. There is something called an official secret act.

"You cannot go to TV and expose the president, revealing that he told you something directly,” sakaja said.

The Nairobi County boss further urged Gachagua that if he's jealous of Ruto's association with Raila Odinga, he should "hug a transformer."

“Ruto is now collaborating with Raila Odinga. If that bothers you so much, if you’re choked with potatoes, let it go with some soup," Sakaja said.

