TRUMP releases statement after second assassination attempt on his life







Sunday, September 15, 2024 - Former US president, Donald Trump issued an “alert” statement on Sunday afternoon, September 14. to let supporters know he’s safe shortly after an alarming security incident where a man was taken into custody with a high-powered rifle at one of the Trump’s golf resorts.

“There were gunshots in my vicinity but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!” he wrote Sunday after the second firearms-related incident he’s been party to since July, this time from the Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach.

“Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!” he continued.

“I will always love you for supporting me. Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again. May God bless you.”





Trump was targeted by the would-be assassin with an AK-47 assault rifle, the second time he is being targeted for assassination in 2 months.

The would-be shooter was 300-500 yards away from Trump and came with scope and GoPro — ‘Intent on filming’

Police say investigation is still ongoing and the shooter is currently in custody.