Would-be TRUMP assassin Identified as 58 year old man from Hawaii







Sunday, September 15, 2024 - Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, has been identified as the suspect who was arrested after allegedly pointing an AK-47 assault rifle at former President Trump while he golfed, according to U.S. law enforcement sources.

The identification of wanna-be Trump shooter comes after the former US president on Sunday let his supporters know he was safe shortly after an alarming security incident where a man was taken into custody with a high-powered rifle at one of the former president’s golf resorts.

Routh frequently touted his donation credentials and championed left-wing causes on social media and his LinkedIn shows that he attended North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, but relocated to Hawaii sometime around 2018, according to Fox news.

Routh is described on LinkedIn as “mechanically minded” and enjoying “ideas and invention and creative projects with artistic flair.”