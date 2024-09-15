Would-be TRUMP assassin Identified as 58 year old man from Hawaii

Sunday, September 15, 2024 - Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, has been
identified as the suspect who was arrested after allegedly pointing an AK-47
assault rifle at former President Trump while he golfed, according to U.S. law
enforcement sources.
The identification of wanna-be Trump shooter comes after the
former US president on Sunday let his supporters know he was safe shortly after
an alarming security incident where a man was taken into custody with a
high-powered rifle at one of the former president’s golf resorts.
Routh frequently touted his donation credentials and
championed left-wing causes on social media and his LinkedIn shows that he
attended North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, but
relocated to Hawaii sometime around 2018, according to Fox news.
Routh is described on LinkedIn as “mechanically minded” and enjoying “ideas and invention and creative projects with artistic flair.”
