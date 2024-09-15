Shots fired near DONALD TRUMP as he leaves his Florida golf club







Sunday, September 15, 2024 - The US Secret Service has responded after a shooting occurred near Donald Trump as he left his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday afternoon, September 15.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said

Two people exchanged gunfire outside of Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach. The shooters were targeting each other, and the gunfire was not targeting Trump, police said

According to the NY Post, police sources said that Trump was never in danger and that the shooting happened in an area outside the club that is known for high crime.

The news comes almost exactly two months after Thomas Matthew Crooks shot Trump at a rally in Butler, Pa. on July 13 wounding him in the ear.