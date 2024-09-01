Treasury CS JOHN MBADI accuses Kikuyus of betraying Luos and being selfish since independence – (VIDEO)





Sunday, September 1, 2024 - Treasury and National Planning Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has accused the Kikuyu community of betraying the Luo community since independence.

Mbadi, speaking in Dholuo, accused the Kikuyus of betrayal, claiming they have let down the Luos who have supported them since 1963.

The former ODM chairman said President William Ruto had placed the Kikuyus in their rightful position by forming a broad-based government with opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Mbadi also claimed that it was the Kikuyus who were behind the Gen Z protests that nearly toppled Ruto's regime in June and July.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and former President Uhuru Kenyatta were linked to the protests, although there was no concrete evidence directly connecting them to the deadly demonstrations that claimed the lives of over 60 youths and left several injured.

Here is the video of Mbadi saying Kikuyus are betrayers infront of Ruto.

Amesema Kikuyus have screwed over Luos from independence. Yet Luos have always been unwaveringly loyal to them as seen in elections of 1963, 2002, 2007 after Raila compromised, 2017 when Raila made Uhuru's government stable. pic.twitter.com/SAnoPZAALb — Collo🍀🍀 (@OnyangoCollin19) August 31, 2024

