SUDI claims RUTO brought RAILA ODINGA into the Government to counter plot to overthrow him as he spills the beans.





Sunday, September 1, 2024 - Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has praised President William Ruto’s move to include a section of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) members in his broad-based government.

Addressing residents on Saturday, Sudi said the decision was well-advised as it helps unite Kenyans from all tribes

Sudi explained that the decision came after some key government leaders attempted to overthrow Ruto’s administration.

Without mentioning names, Sudi asserted that the said individuals who were thirsting for the president’s seat, were unhappy when Ruto included the former opposition members as they wanted to secure the positions for their own people.

“Mumeona sasa serikali imekua kubwa, ju tumeleta watu wa ODM. Nataka tuambie Wakenya, mambo ikikuja, inakuja na sababu.

"Kuna watu walichangia kupanga serikali yetu, hivyo mtu asilalamike.

"Ikiwezekana tutagawa kabisa kwa sababu hii Kenya ni yetu sote.

"Kuna watu walikuwa wanajifanya lakini hawakutaka serikali ipanuliwe; ndani yao walikuwa na tamaa nyingi—akipewa hii anataka ile, ataweza kuuliza umpatie bibi yako na bado atakutaka wewe.

"Serikali imepanuliwa kwa sababu ya tamaa na tabia mbaya; kutotosheka ni kitu mbaya katika dunia hii,” Sudi said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and some Mt Kenya leaders, including former President Uhuru Kenyatta, have been linked to the Gen Z protests that nearly toppled the Ruto regime in June and July this year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST