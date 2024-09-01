KALONZO MUSYOKA is nonentity in Kenya's politics and RUTO and RAILA ODINGA should ignore him – BARASA





Sunday, September 1, 2024 - Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has urged President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga to ignore former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, calling him a nonentity in Kenya's politics.

Speaking at a public function in Bungoma County on Saturday, Barasa said Kenyans should disregard Kalonzo Musyoka, describing him as an old man who represents past generations.

“Nani alijua kama mimi, Didmus Wekesa Barasa, kijana tu ya mjane, nitakuja kuwa mjumbe? Saa hii ata jina yangu wakiandika kwa magazeti ya Kenya watu wananunua hayo magazeti sana kuliko kama ni jina ya Kalonzo Musyoka,” Barasa said. (Who knew that Didmus Wekesa Barasa—a son of a widow—would one day become a member of parliament? Right now, my name sells more in the papers than Kalonzo Musyoka’s,” Barasa said.

Barasa added: “Kalonzo Musyoka represents yesterday; he doesn’t represent tomorrow and the day thereafter.”

Kalonzo has in the past engaged in his fifth gear and he wants to be the opposition leader after Raila Odinga joined the government.

