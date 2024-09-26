Tragedy as a jilted man torches his wife’s mortgaged house in Nairobi after a dispute - The posh house was reduced to ashes (PHOTOs).





Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Drama unfolded after a man went berserk and torched his wife’s mortgaged house in Nairobi, following a dispute.

Reports indicate that the disgruntled man went to the house with petrol and accosted his wife, forcing her to run for her dear life.

He set the house on fire and reduced it to ashes before fleeing.

The tragic incident, which comes amid the rise of marital conflicts in the country, happened at an estate along Kangundo Road in the outskirts of Nairobi.

Detectives visited the scene of the crime and processed it.

The man is on the run as police pursue him.

See photos.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.