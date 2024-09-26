ODM Sec. Gen. EDIWN SIFUNA kicked out of the Senate for calling RAILA’s friend, President RUTO, a 'murderer'





Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna was yesterday kicked out of the Senate after he failed to substantiate and withdraw remarks he made against President William Ruto during a session last week.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi made the ruling after he directed the Senator to substantiate claims he made regarding the President and the recent abductions of Kenyans.

On his part, Sifuna noted that he had gathered evidence to back his claims. However, he expressed that the speaker would not find them satisfactory.

The Nairobi representative also maintained that he could not withdraw the remarks which apportioned blame on Ruto for the recent abductions and killings alleged to have been commissioned by state officials such as the police.

"Hon. Speaker, I suspect that you know that it might not be possible for me to withdraw those words and apologise.”

"Therefore, I request that I sit down and await judgment as shall be directed by the Chair," Sifuna responded.

Consequently, Kingi ruled the ODM SG out of order and directed him to leave the chambers.

"Speaker Kingi rules Senator Sifuna out of order for failing to substantiate his statements regarding the President's conduct, directing him to withdraw from the Senate precincts for the remainder of the day," read the statement by the Senate.

In the meantime, the Speaker cautioned Senators against making claims against state officials without substantiating them.

