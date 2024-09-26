See the person Mt Kenya elders have endorsed to replace Governor SAKAJA in 2027 – MORARA KEBASO needs to camp in the mountain for civic education





Thursday, September 26, 2024 - A section of Mt Kenya elders has endorsed their preferred individual to replace Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja in 2027.

Since his election in 2022, Sakaja, who won on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket, has done little to improve the lives of Nairobi residents.

The only thing Sakaja is good at is looting money from Nairobi county and buying houses in South Africa, Dubai, and the Americas as claimed by Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino.

Due to his nonperformance and endemic corruption in his administration, Sakaja has fallen out with the Mt Kenya electorate who supported his bid in 2022.

On Tuesday, Mt Kenya elders met at a Nairobi hotel and endorsed politician Agnes Kagure as Sakaja’s replacement during the 2027 general election.

The elders accused the Sakaja administration of harassing traders through an increment of county fees and making many Nairobians suffer.

"My fellow Kenyans, especially those from Mt Kenya, we have really suffered because we don't have caring leaders.

"We want to value Kagure so that Nairobi can reform so our children can attend school.

"Right now, even our university students are not getting help from the county, even though we have not benefited from the governor's bursaries.

"But we know Kagure is on the way coming," one of the elders said.

On her part, Kagure urged leaders to serve the people, as she emphasized important places of cultural heritage ahead of Kikuyu Cultural Day in October.

