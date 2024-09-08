Tragedy as 2 people die on the spot along Thika Road after a Range Rover rammed into a stationary truck - PHOTOs and VIDEOs of the fatal accident.

Sunday, September 8, 2024 - Two people reportedly died after a Range Rover rammed into a stationary truck at Garden City along Thika Road.
The driver of the ill-fated Range Rover was speeding along
the busy highway in the wee hours of Sunday morning when the fatal accident
occurred.
Reports indicate that the driver of the lorry that stalled
along the highway, failed to place a lifesaver on the road to alert other
motorists, leading to the accident.
The posh Range Rover was written off.
See photos and videos of the accident.
Rosters thika Road….truck and range….2 gone pic.twitter.com/ZZUhRsI08y— maliks 🇸🇴 14/09/15/21 (@maliks_88) September 8, 2024
