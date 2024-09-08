GLADYS WANGA sends a stern warning to BABU OWINO and the likes who are hell-bent on ‘overthrowing’ RAILA in ODM





Sunday, September 8, 2024 - ODM Chairperson Gladys Wanga has warned party members to stop engaging in succession politics, saying it was too early.

Speaking in Homa Bay County, Wanga accused a section of ODM leaders, among them Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and the likes, of attempting to position themselves to take over the party from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as he heads to lead the African Union Commission (AUC).

Wanga termed succession talks as premature and urged the party members to shift their stance and focus to the upcoming grassroots elections.

The Homa Bay Governor also called on ODM members to unite and help strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

“The African Union elections will be held next year, right now as we speak, Raila Odinga is the party leader of ODM. The party also has institutions," Wanga stated.

“This is like discussing how to inherit a wife whose husband is still alive so we don't want to get ourselves embroiled in that discussion," she added.

According to Wanga, the discussion on Raila's potential successor could derail the party's opposition role of oversighting the government.

