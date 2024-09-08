Hillside Endarasha Academy fire tragedy has caught the attention POPE FRANCIS as he mourns with the family of 18 pupils who perished





Sunday, September 8, 2024 – Head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis is saddened by the Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri that claimed the lives of 18 pupils and left several others nursing burn wounds.

In a telegram addressed to Archbishop Anthony Muheria of Nyeri, Pope Francis expressed profound sorrow over the tragic fire and the lives lost.

He conveyed his deep sadness, calling the incident a "calamity" that has shaken the Kenyan nation.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of young lives,” the Pope stated.

He also expressed his spiritual closeness to all who are suffering the effects of this calamity, especially the injured and the families who grieve.

The Pope offered his prayers for the victims' families and commended the souls of the departed children to the loving mercy of Almighty God.

He also extended his spiritual support to those injured in the incident and those still grappling with the overwhelming grief.

The Holy Father offered his prayers for the personnel and the civil authorities who continue to provide assistance.

The fire, which broke out on Thursday night, ravaged a boys' dormitory at the school, housing over 150 boys aged between 10 and 14.

Eyewitness reports describe a scene of chaos as the flames rapidly consumed the dormitory, leaving little room for escape.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with authorities yet to release an official statement on the origin of the blaze.

The Kenyan DAILY POST