Top Model reality star shot dead 'by her husband before he turns gun on himself’

Sunday, September 8, 2024 - A former reality TV star has allegedly been shot dead by her husband in their luxury home before he turned the gun on himself.
Police reportedly found the body of Paulina Lerch, 33, who
appeared on Top Model in her native Poland twice, after her family
failed to get in touch with her for over a week.
Police suspect her husband Sławomir, 47, shot her dead
before killing himself at their home near Poznan City, Poland, on Sunday,
September 1. He was reportedly found lying next to Lerch with fatal
self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
The house was locked from the inside and a revolver was
discovered next to the young couple's dead bodies.
Sławomir was an alleged drug trafficker and was
arrested, along with 30 other suspects, in April and May this year after 60kg
of drugs were found stashed in a warehouse. He was released from custody at the
beginning of August.
Lerch kept her marriage to Sławomir away from the public
eye.
It remains unclear whether Paulina's death was murder or a
suicide pact between the pair.
Paulina's family said they hadn't heard from her for over a
week before her body was found. They then called the authorities out of concern
for her wellbeing.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
