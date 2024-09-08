Rapper RICH HOMIE QUAN is dead







Sunday, September 8, 2024 - Rich Homie Quan, the Atlanta-based platinum-selling rapper known for hits like Type of Way and Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh), has died at the age of 34.

TMZ Hip Hop has confirmed the news through his family and the Fulton County morgue.

The rapper, born Dequantes Lamar, passed away on Thursday, September 5, at his home in Atlanta. His family expressed their devastation, saying they are "shattered and heartbroken" by his sudden death. No cause of death has been reported, and the family is currently searching for answers.

Rich Homie Quan first gained prominence in 2013 with Type of Way, quickly followed by collaborations with some of Atlanta’s biggest artists, including Young Thug, 2 Chainz, and Jacquees. He was also part of the Cash Money Records project, Rich Gang.

RHQ recently expressed concern about the state of hip-hop in an interview, criticizing the genre’s violent themes and lack of originality. Further details regarding his death have yet to be released. Rich Homie Quan was 34 years old.