Singer KATY PERRY says year-long ORLANDO BLOOM breakup 'saved' her







Sunday, September 8, 2024 - Pop star Katy Perry opened up about her 2017 breakup with actor Orlando Bloom during a revealing interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

The singer shared that their year-long split helped her grow both personally and within the relationship, which eventually led to their reconciliation.

Perry explained that when they first began dating in 2016, she wasn’t fully committed to the relationship. "I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was just like, ‘I can’t do this anymore. I need to go swim in a different pond,’ but I had yet to do a lot of real work," she admitted.

At the time, Perry confessed to enjoying playing "cat and mouse games" with her significant others, feeding off the drama. However, Bloom took a different approach, attending the Hoffman Institute for personal growth and self-improvement early in their relationship.

Upon returning from the institute, Bloom was no longer interested in the games, which led Perry to step away from the relationship. "He wasn’t playing that game anymore, and I got bored and just stepped away," she said.

However, the time apart proved crucial for the singer. She, too, attended the Hoffman Institute and learned valuable lessons that helped her grow. "I had a really tough year, and I finally went to Hoffman towards the end of that year that we were separated, and then I got the tools and spoke the same language, and it changed my life," Perry reflected.

The pop star credited the experience with saving her life, adding that she believed she "would be dead without it."

Perry and Bloom eventually reconciled, got engaged in 2019, and welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020. Their journey is a testament to how personal growth can strengthen a relationship.