Singer KATY PERRY says year-long ORLANDO BLOOM breakup 'saved' her

Sunday, September 8, 2024 - Pop star Katy Perry opened up about her 2017 breakup with actor Orlando Bloom during a revealing interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
The singer shared that their year-long split helped her grow
both personally and within the relationship, which eventually led to their
reconciliation.
Perry explained that when they first began dating in 2016,
she wasn’t fully committed to the relationship. "I was fresh out of a
relationship, and I was just like, ‘I can’t do this anymore. I need to go swim
in a different pond,’ but I had yet to do a lot of real work," she
admitted.
At the time, Perry confessed to enjoying playing "cat
and mouse games" with her significant others, feeding off the drama.
However, Bloom took a different approach, attending the Hoffman Institute for
personal growth and self-improvement early in their relationship.
Upon returning from the institute, Bloom was no longer
interested in the games, which led Perry to step away from the relationship.
"He wasn’t playing that game anymore, and I got bored and just stepped
away," she said.
However, the time apart proved crucial for the singer. She,
too, attended the Hoffman Institute and learned valuable lessons that helped
her grow. "I had a really tough year, and I finally went to Hoffman
towards the end of that year that we were separated, and then I got the tools
and spoke the same language, and it changed my life," Perry reflected.
The pop star credited the experience with saving her life,
adding that she believed she "would be dead without it."
Perry and Bloom eventually reconciled, got engaged in 2019,
and welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020. Their journey is a testament
to how personal growth can strengthen a relationship.
