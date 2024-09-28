Three suspects, among them a LADY, arrested in Westlands after conning two businessmen over Ksh 51 Million in fake gold scam (PHOTOs).





Saturday, September 28, 2024 - In yet another fake gold scam implicating local and foreign scammers, DCI detectives drawn from the Nairobi Regional Headquarters have arrested three individuals suspected to have defrauded two Kenyans over USD 400,000.

The three suspects; Martha Mwikali Katumo, James Mwenda, and Calvin Onyango Magak were smoked out of their burrow located at White Pearl apartments in Westlands, along Rapta Road where 10.2Kgs of fake gold pellets and a weighing machine were recovered.

Preliminary Investigations have revealed that the businessmen were introduced to the conmen by a Namibian national where they met over a cup of coffee that would later usher them into a business deal that has cost them an arm and a leg as of now.

The deal also implicates another individual who is alleged to have been mines and geology expert and is said to have tested the first consignment of 5Kgs of gold and given it a clean bill of health.

Ready for shipping, Martha and one of the victims traveled to Dubai in a deal that involved the services of Euromax Global Shipping and Logistics company that is owned by Maxwel.

When they arrived in Dubai and after footing all the bills that included air tickets, it dawned on one of the victims that they had been scammed and all she had paid had gone down the drain.

As investigations continue, the DCI implores members of the public to remain alert when engaging in the so-called gold business as it has been established that fake gold merchants are once again trying to establish their foothold in the capital city.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.