GACHAGUA’s fate is sealed as RUTO’s allies give an update on his inevitable impeachment next week – Look!





Saturday, September 28, 2024 - Embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment is now inevitable.

This is after President William Ruto’s allies and senior leaders of the UDA party in the National Assembly hinted that the impeachment motion against Gachagua will be tabled for debate next week.

In a statement yesterday, Deputy Majority Leader Owen Baya stated that the motion would be tabled on Tuesday if approved by Speaker Moses Wetangula on time.

According to Baya, the impeachment motion against the DP was necessary, owing to his recent actions in the public which have been termed unpresidential.

The UDA MP added that the MPs allied to the President were working to bring a watertight motion, asserting that they even had lawyers to work on the impeachment motion.

"On Tuesday, if the speaker okays it, then it will be on the floor of the house," he added.

"We have a good team of lawyers that are meeting. They have a meeting this afternoon. They are looking through the document to ensure that we have something that is tight."

On the other hand, the Majority Whip in the NA, Silvanus Osoro, revealed that many MPs had supported the impeachment motion.

Reports indicate that close to 300 MPs are supporting the impeachment bid.

He expressed that many legislators were not pleased with the DP and had offered to table the impeachment motion.

"Members of Parliament are actually competing on who should move the motion," Osoro claimed.

