GACHAGUA’s fate is sealed as RUTO’s allies give an update on his inevitable impeachment next week – Look!

Saturday, September 28, 2024 - Embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment is now inevitable.
This is after President William
Ruto’s allies and senior leaders of the UDA party in the National Assembly
hinted that the impeachment motion against Gachagua will be tabled for debate
next week.
In a statement yesterday, Deputy
Majority Leader Owen Baya stated that the motion would be tabled on Tuesday if
approved by Speaker Moses Wetangula on time.
According to Baya, the
impeachment motion against the DP was necessary, owing to his recent actions in
the public which have been termed unpresidential.
The UDA MP added that the MPs
allied to the President were working to bring a watertight motion, asserting
that they even had lawyers to work on the impeachment motion.
"On Tuesday, if the speaker
okays it, then it will be on the floor of the house," he added.
"We have a good team of
lawyers that are meeting. They have a meeting this afternoon. They are looking
through the document to ensure that we have something that is tight."
On the other hand, the Majority Whip in the NA, Silvanus Osoro, revealed that many MPs had supported the impeachment motion.
Reports indicate that close to 300 MPs are supporting the
impeachment bid.
He expressed that many
legislators were not pleased with the DP and had offered to table the
impeachment motion.
"Members of Parliament are
actually competing on who should move the motion," Osoro claimed.
