I was not appointed by President RUTO, I was elected by Kenyans – Defiant GACHAGUA digs in amid impeachment talk.





Saturday, September 28, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged President William Ruto and his allies not to "sell him fear" by threatening impeachment.

Speaking on Friday, Gachagua stated that he and President Ruto were elected on a joint ticket in 2022, dismissing claims that he was merely selected as Deputy President.

The second in command addressed growing calls for his impeachment and insisted that the power to remove him from office does not lie with any single individual.

"So, MPs are trying to intimidate me, saying they will fire me… eeh. They are trying to sell me fear. Aren't they trying to sell me fear," Gachagua told a jubilant crowd.

He highlighted that the UDA government was a joint effort, stating that they worked tirelessly to form the current administration.

Gachagua made it clear that his position was a result of the voters' choice, not an appointment by President William Ruto.

"I'm telling them this: We worked hard to get this government. And our UDA party has both the President and the Deputy President; and we were all elected on the same ticket.

"It wasn’t the President who gave me this job, it was you… wasn’t it? Was it you or not," Gachagua said, receiving reverberating cheers from his supporters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST