KIMANI NGUNJIRI threatens President RUTO as he warns him of dire consequences if GACHAGUA is impeached





Monday, September 16, 2024 - Former Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri has warned President William Ruto of dire consequences should he proceed to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

According to Ngunjiri, who is a close ally of Gachagua, the move to impeach the DP might cause security threats with the heavy political weight that the move carries.

Making reference to Gachagua's calls for listening to what the people on the ground are saying, Ngunjiri asked Ruto and those proposing the calls to immediately back off and instead focus on service delivery to the people.

‘’The impeachment of Gachagua would bring a lot of chaos on the ground, therefore it is not necessary at all,’’ Ngunjiri urged.

‘’I am not saying that Gachagua is 100 percent perfect and I have equally talked about this.

"Even the division of Mt Kenya into East and West, I don’t support the move,’’ he added.

‘’Don’t we have the intelligence to prove to us that the move would be very bad? Even if we are to take over from the current leadership, the results would still be a bad recipe for the country,’’ Ngunjiri observed.

As a result, he appealed to cool down the political temperatures and assure the country’s political stability.

He further asked Ruto to learn from former President Uhuru Kenyatta, over how he handled the rift between him and his second in command.

