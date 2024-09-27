This is what GACHAGUA has told RUTO as Kimilili MP DIDMUS BARASA tables a motion to impeach him





Friday, September 27, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said he holds no grudge against allies of President William Ruto who are planning to impeach him.

The motion to impeach Gachagua has already been tabled in the National Assembly by Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa.

Speaking in Nyeri on Thursday at the interdenominational memorial service for pupils who died in a fire tragedy at Hillside Endarasha Academy, Gachagua said that the mountain is welcoming and ready to work with those of similar minds for the prosperity of the citizens.

“The is welcoming, it ‘forgives but does not forget’”, said Gachagua seemingly accepting Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his Democratic Action Party (DAP) party leader counterpart Eugene Wamalwa’s intention to work with the mountain.

During their speeches, Kalonzo and Wamalwa vowed to defend Gachagua against impeachment and warned President William Ruto that such actions could further bulkanize the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST