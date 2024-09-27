GACHAGUA is nobody, he has lost all the authority in RUTO’s Gov’t because he didn’t listen to me – KURIA reveals how the DP ignored his advice.

Friday, September 27, 2024 – President William Ruto’s Senior Advisor Moses Kuria has delivered a political jab on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, blaming him for inflicting upon himself the political crisis that he is facing.
According to Kuria, Gachagua’s
failure to listen to the advice that he offered him months ago, could be to
blame for the situation he finds himself in.
Kuria revealed that he offered
political advice to Gachagua, only for the second in command to ignore and turn
against him.
In a statement, Kuria revealed
that he had initially asked Gachagua not to move into a political pact with
President William Ruto without a political party as this would limit his
political might within the administration but he failed to heed any advice.
He added that he even offered
the Deputy President a chance to use his Chama Cha Kazi outfit
to get into the Kenya Kwanza Coalition deal but he rejected that offer too.
According to Kuria, instead of
Gachagua working with him while serving the government within the Ministry of
Trade, the latter chose to stage political contests and even went as far as
lobbying for him to be shuffled to the Ministry of Public Service.
Kuria instead took to his social
media to remind the Deputy President of a letter he had written to him, raising
the same issues that he states the Deputy President ignored.
Kuria alleged that the political
situation in which the second in command finds himself is self-afflicted.
According to the letter, Kuria
blamed Gachagua for going behind leaders from Mount Kenya, especially in the
awarding of senior government jobs who only learnt of the decisions via a
gazette notice without a prior brief.
