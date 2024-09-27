GACHAGUA is nobody, he has lost all the authority in RUTO’s Gov’t because he didn’t listen to me – KURIA reveals how the DP ignored his advice.





Friday, September 27, 2024 – President William Ruto’s Senior Advisor Moses Kuria has delivered a political jab on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, blaming him for inflicting upon himself the political crisis that he is facing.

According to Kuria, Gachagua’s failure to listen to the advice that he offered him months ago, could be to blame for the situation he finds himself in.

Kuria revealed that he offered political advice to Gachagua, only for the second in command to ignore and turn against him.

In a statement, Kuria revealed that he had initially asked Gachagua not to move into a political pact with President William Ruto without a political party as this would limit his political might within the administration but he failed to heed any advice.

He added that he even offered the Deputy President a chance to use his Chama Cha Kazi outfit to get into the Kenya Kwanza Coalition deal but he rejected that offer too.

According to Kuria, instead of Gachagua working with him while serving the government within the Ministry of Trade, the latter chose to stage political contests and even went as far as lobbying for him to be shuffled to the Ministry of Public Service.

Kuria instead took to his social media to remind the Deputy President of a letter he had written to him, raising the same issues that he states the Deputy President ignored.

Kuria alleged that the political situation in which the second in command finds himself is self-afflicted.

According to the letter, Kuria blamed Gachagua for going behind leaders from Mount Kenya, especially in the awarding of senior government jobs who only learnt of the decisions via a gazette notice without a prior brief.

