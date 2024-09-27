RUTO’s Gov’t introduces another new tax on all imported finished products after Kenyans rejected the Eco Levy - Look!





Friday, September 27, 2024 - The government of President William Ruto, through the Ministry of Environment, has introduced another new tax called Environmental Restoration Fees months after Kenyans rejected the controversial Eco Levy tax which sought to address almost the same issues.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, in the notice, stated that the fees would be charged on all imported finished products.

He added that all importers of finished products would be required to pay the fee directly to the National Environment Restoration Fund established by section 25 of the Environmental Management and Coordination Act.

The proposed Environmental Restoration Fee is set to be used to address the triple planetary crises of environmental pollution, nature and biodiversity loss, and climate change.

According to Duale, the proposed fee was a strategic tool designed to encourage sustainable practices and fund waste management programs.

The establishment of the Fund will also promote environmental stewardship across the country and will be applied to products that contribute significantly to the waste burden.

“Kenya’s ability to mitigate and adapt to these environmental challenges is severely constrained by inadequate financial resources,” CS Duale stated.

“The challenges posed by pollution require sustained investment in infrastructure, policy, enforcement, and community education. Without reliable sources of domestic funding, Kenya risks falling short

