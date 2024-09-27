RUTO’s Gov’t introduces another new tax on all imported finished products after Kenyans rejected the Eco Levy - Look!

Friday, September 27, 2024 - The government of President William Ruto, through the Ministry of Environment, has introduced another new tax called Environmental Restoration Fees months after Kenyans rejected the controversial Eco Levy tax which sought to address almost the same issues.
Environment Cabinet Secretary
Aden Duale, in the notice, stated that the fees would be charged on all
imported finished products.
He added that all importers of
finished products would be required to pay the fee directly to the National
Environment Restoration Fund established by section 25 of the Environmental
Management and Coordination Act.
The proposed Environmental
Restoration Fee is set to be used to address the triple planetary crises of
environmental pollution, nature and biodiversity loss, and climate
change.
According to Duale, the proposed
fee was a strategic tool designed to encourage sustainable practices and fund
waste management programs.
The establishment of the Fund
will also promote environmental stewardship across the country and will be
applied to products that contribute significantly to the waste burden.
“Kenya’s ability to mitigate and
adapt to these environmental challenges is severely constrained by inadequate
financial resources,” CS Duale stated.
“The challenges posed by
pollution require sustained investment in infrastructure, policy, enforcement, and community education. Without reliable sources of domestic funding, Kenya
risks falling short
