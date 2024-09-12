'This is special but also bittersweet, I represent Amapiano' - South African singer, TYLA, says after winning Best Afrobeats Award at MTV VMAs 2024 (VIDEO)







Thursday, September 12, 2024 - South African singer, Tyla has become the first African female artiste to win the Best Afrobeats Award at MTV VMAs 2024

Tyla won the award at Wednesday night’s ceremony at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. She made history as the first female African artist, as well as the first South African artist to win a VMA.

She emerged top in the Best Afrobeats category after overcoming stiff competition from Ayra Starr featuring Giveon; Burna Boy; Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay; Tems; and Usher with Pheelz with her song ‘Water.’

During her acceptance speech, Tyla described her win as 'just so special but also bittersweet', because she represents 'Amapiano'

According to her, “African music is so diverse', and more than just Afrobeats.”

Thank you. MTV, my team, God, everyone, this is such a big moment for Africa. African music, guys. The global impact that Water has had on the world proves African music can also be pop music.

“This is so special but also bittersweet, because I know there's a tendency to group African artists under Afrobeats. It's a thing and though Afrobeats has run things and has opened many doors for us, African music is so diverse, it's more than just Afrobeats.

“I come from South Africa. I represent amapiano. I represent my culture. I want to shout out to all the Afrobeats artists in this category with me.

Shout out to Tems, Ayra Starr, shout out to Lojay, Rema, Whiskey, Burna Boy, all of us — and yeah, I love you guys, Africa to the world!

Best Afrobeats Category

Tyla – ‘Water’

Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – ‘Last Heartbreak Song’

Burna Boy – ‘City Boys’

Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – ‘Sensational’

Tems – ‘Love Me JeJe’

Usher, Pheelz – ‘Ruin’

Watch her acceptance speech below.