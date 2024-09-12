'This is special but also bittersweet, I represent Amapiano' - South African singer, TYLA, says after winning Best Afrobeats Award at MTV VMAs 2024 (VIDEO)

Thursday, September 12, 2024 - South African singer, Tyla has become the first African female artiste to win the Best Afrobeats Award at MTV VMAs 2024
Tyla won the award at Wednesday
night’s ceremony at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. She made history as the
first female African artist, as well as the first South African artist to win a
VMA.
She emerged top in the Best
Afrobeats category after overcoming stiff competition from Ayra Starr featuring
Giveon; Burna Boy; Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay; Tems; and Usher with
Pheelz with her song ‘Water.’
During her acceptance speech,
Tyla described her win as 'just so special but also bittersweet', because she
represents 'Amapiano'
According to her, “African music
is so diverse', and more than just Afrobeats.”
Thank you. MTV,
my team, God, everyone, this is such a big moment for Africa. African music,
guys. The global impact that Water has had on the world proves
African music can also be pop music.
“This is so
special but also bittersweet, because I know there's a tendency to group
African artists under Afrobeats. It's a thing and though Afrobeats has run
things and has opened many doors for us, African music is so diverse, it's more
than just Afrobeats.
“I come from
South Africa. I represent amapiano. I represent my culture. I want to shout out
to all the Afrobeats artists in this category with me.
Shout out to Tems, Ayra Starr, shout out to Lojay, Rema, Whiskey, Burna Boy, all of us — and yeah, I love you guys, Africa to the world!
Best Afrobeats Category
- Tyla – ‘Water’
- Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – ‘Last Heartbreak Song’
- Burna Boy – ‘City Boys’
- Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – ‘Sensational’
- Tems – ‘Love Me JeJe’
- Usher, Pheelz – ‘Ruin’
Watch her acceptance speech
below.
'This is special but also bittersweet, I represent Amapiano' - South African singer, TYLA, says after winning Best Afrobeats Award at MTV VMAs 2024 pic.twitter.com/O5SyDGB30e— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 12, 2024
