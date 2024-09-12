OAP DOTUN slams South African singer, TYLA, for saying she represents 'Amapiano' after receiving Best Afrobeats Award at MTV VMAs 2024







Thursday, September 12, 2024 - OAP Dotun has chided South African singer Tyla over her acceptance speech after winning the Best Afrobeats Award at MTV VMAs 2024.

Tyla became the first African female artiste to win the Best Afrobeats Award at MTV VMAs 2024, which took place at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on Wednesday night, September 11.

She made history as the first female African artist, as well as the first South African artist to win a VMA.

Tyla saw off competition from Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, and Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay, Tems, and Usher with Pheelz to win the award with her song, 'Water.'

During her acceptance speech, Tyla described her win as 'just so special but also bittersweet', because she represents 'Amapiano.'

According to her, “African music is so diverse', and more than just Afrobeats.”

Reacting to her acceptance speech, OAP Dotun said Tyla winning the Best Afrobeat Song at the 2024 VMA was a ‘miss.’

He also said Tyla could have given back the award or denounced the nomination instead of accepting it and stating that she represents ‘Amapiano.’

According to Dotun, the South African singer accepted an award that doesn't represent her genre of music.





