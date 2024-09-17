17-year-old student dies after being poisoned at school in South Africa







Thursday, September 12, 2024 - A 17-year-old student, Naledi "Nalz" Nkosi, has died after she was poisoned by unknown persons at her school in South Africa.

The grade 10 learner at MOM SEBONENE Secondary School in Duduza, Tsakane, Gauteng was poisoned on 5 September 2024.

She passed away due to her severe injuries on September 9.

The Pan Africanist Students Organisation (PASO) in a statement of solidarity on Wednesday, September 11, condemned the incident and demanded a thorough investigation.

"We, the Pan Africanist Students Organisation (PASO), are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Naledi Nkosi "Nalz", a former student of Mamellong Comprehensive School and currently a grade 10 learner at MOM SEBONI Secondary School in Duduza," the statement read.

"Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and the entire student community during this difficult time.

"We condemn the alleged poisoning that led to her passing and demand a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. No student should ever have to face harm or violence, especially in a place of learning.

"We stand in solidarity with the students and staff of Mamellong Comprehensive School and MOM SEBONI Secondary School, and offer our deepest condolences to Naledi's family.

"May her memory inspire us to continue fighting for a safer, more just, and equitable society for all, your struggle is our struggle and your pain is our pain. Rest in Power, Naledi "Nalz" Nkosi."



