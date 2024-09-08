Things get ugly as Gatundu North MP, NJOROGE KURURIA, sends death threats to Bishop KIENGEI after he claimed his mother goes for free unga at his church after abandoning her.





Sunday, September 8, 2024 - Gatundu North Member of Parliament, Njoroge Kururia, has publicly threatened Bishop Ben Kiengei of Jesus Compassion Ministry (JCM) church after he accused him of abandoning his mother.

Kiengei alleged that the MP’s mother goes for free ‘unga’ at his church along Kamakis bypass.

Kururia denied claims that he has abandoned his mother and issued death threats to Kiengei.

He vowed to deal with the ‘Man of God’ ruthlessly, adding that he was willing to go live with his mother so that she could confirm whether she has ever gone for free ‘unga’ at Kiengei’s church.

“I will finish you in broad daylight. Mention my mother again and die,” he wrote.

