On the day BISHOP KIENGEI was ordained, he had just come from a woman’s house in Kahawa Sukari - His former friend and Gatundu North MP NJOROGE KURURIA exposes him.





Sunday, September 8, 2024 - The online feud between Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia and his former friend Bishop Ben Kiengei has escalated, with Kururia now publicly exposing Kiengei's dirty secrets.

Kururia claims that on the day Bishop Kiengei was ordained, he had just come from a woman’s house in Kahawa Sukari.

He also alleges that Kiengei is a drunkard and has a string of baby mamas, even as he masquerades as a Man of God.

Kururia listed the names of bishops he considers true men of God and excluded Kiengei, adding that Kiengei cannot pray for him, accusing him of being a drunkard and changing women like clothes.

Check out his posts.









