Gatundu North MP NJOROGE KURURIA claims BISHOP KIENGEI is a drunkard with a string of baby mamas and links him to occult practices.





Sunday, September 8, 2024 - Gatundu North Member of Parliament, Njoroge Kururia, went on a ranting spree after he was engaged in an online feud with his former friend Bishop Ben Kiengei of Jesus Compassion Ministry church (JCM).

Kururia claimed that Kiengei did not deserve to be ordained as a bishop, accusing him of being immoral.

He alleged that Kiengei is a drunkard and has a string of baby mamas.

He further accused Kiengei of engaging in occult practices and claimed that he sacrificed two people along Kiambu Road so that he could get rich.

The controversial MP went on to allege that Kiengei has lined up his close friends for sacrifice to gain material wealth.

Check out his explosive posts.

