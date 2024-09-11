Thief climbs 30-meter tower to escape from angry mob







Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - In a high-stakes drama early yesterday, 22-year-old Dingani found himself atop a 30-meter light tower in Rimuka suburb after a foiled attempt to steal solar panels. The suspect was chased by enraged residents near Nherera Bar on Masvaure Street and sought refuge by climbing the towering structure.

As tensions escalated, Dingani, cornered and distressed, threatened to jump from the tower, leaving onlookers fearing the worst. The incident, which unfolded around 4 a.m., lasted for nearly three hours as local authorities and residents tried to calm him down.

Tafadzwa Maxwell "Agaga" Mwanyisa, a courageous local man, took matters into his own hands. Ignoring pleas from his wife, Tafadzwa scaled the tower in a daring attempt to save Dingani.

“I dedicated myself to save this guy,” Tafadzwa said. “When I reached the top, I offered him money for his favourite drink and convinced him to drop the knife and electric shocker he had. Thankfully, he did.”

Tafadzwa's efforts paid off, and Dingani was brought down safely from the tower. He was later taken to Rimuka police station under heavy security.

Shocked residents described Dingani’s suspicious behaviour the night before the attempted theft, with one local, Shylet, expressing concern for community safety. “He had been loitering outside all night, and my mother was scared to leave the house. It turns out he was planning to steal our neighbour’s solar panels,” she said.