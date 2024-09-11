SINA RAMBO and wife, HEIDI, welcome their second child together







Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Sina Rambo and his wife, Heidi, have welcomed their second child together.

Heidi shocked many on social media over the weekend when she announced they were expecting their second child.

Back in 2022, Heidi dragged Sina on social media, accusing him of domestic violence and owing her money. She said she was done with their marriage and even said she wanted to give her ring away.

Their reunion shocked many people as no one saw it coming considering the way Heidi dragged Shina online.

This afternoon, Heidi announced that they have welcomed their second child.