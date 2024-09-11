American singer DAVE GROHL confesses he fathered a child outside his marriage but says he still loves his wife







Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Dave Grohl revealed that he fathered a child outside of his marriage.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the Foo Fighters frontman said, “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.”

He continued: “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Grohl declined to share any further details about the new baby or the mother of the child.

Grohl has three daughters with his wife Jordyn Blum, whom he’s been married to since 2003. His daughters were born in 2006, 2009, and 2014.

Before marrying Blum, Grohl was married to Jennifer Leigh Youngblood from 1994 to 1997. He has acknowledged that his infidelity led to the end of their relationship.

Grohl and the Foo Fighters have spent much of the summer touring in support of their most recent album, But Here We Are, released last year. They have one upcoming date scheduled, a set at the Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Sept. 29.