"They all have my personality" - CRISTIANO RONALDO opens up on life with his five children and why he won't put pressure on his son to be a footballer







Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up about his family life outside of football and how his competitive edge has been passed on to his children.

Just last week, Ronaldo aged 39 became the first player in football history to score 900 career goals as he found the net for Portugal against Croatia.

Ronaldo has two children with girlfriend Georgia Rodriguez, while he fathers three others with the Argentine-Spanish model, who were all born via a surrogate mother.

His eldest son, Cristiano Jr, is trying to follow in his footsteps and currently plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr's youth set-up, while Ronaldo continues his venture with the senior side.

And when speaking to his former Manchester United team-mate Rio Ferdinand, Ronaldo revealed that his competitiveness has spread to his five children.

'I was in the Red Sea a couple of days ago, I play every day padel. Me and Cristiano Jr get mad, we don't speak for like two days,' he told the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast.

'This is why I'm happy, even the small one Matteo [gets competitive], I like it. It shows they have personality.

'Seriously, my kids, they are like me. I don't teach them but they see by example because sometimes when I lose I get angry, sometimes I cry, depends on the moment.

'They are kind of the same, so even with my kids I compete, I always want to win. I don't give nothing for free.'

Despite his son's development in the sport, Ronaldo is keen to not demand too much from the talented youngster.

'This generation, it is difficult to tell them something and let them do it,' he continued. 'They will always see their daddy as an example, they see me every day in what I do, at home, in training, or in a game. They see me work a lot.

'Right in this moment, Cristiano wants to be a football player but I don't make big pressure, I make a little.

'He's 14 years old, he has pressure already to be the son of Cristiano [senior]. Let him do his own mistakes, but I hope that in the future he can be a professional player.

'If he doesn't become a player, maybe another job, but I will always support him. We cannot put pressure on our sons because we are famous.'