Manchester City hearing on alleged 115 breaches of financial rules to begin Monday







Thursday, September 12, 2024 - The hearing into Manchester City's 115 alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules will begin on Monday, September 16.

The Premier League's long-awaited hearing into Manchester City's 115 alleged charges will begin on Monday.

City have been charged with breaking financial fair play rules over a nine-year period, which started in 2009 and went on until 2018.

During that period, Man City, who have denied all the charges against them, won the Premier League three times.

An investigation was sparked by Der Spiegel publishing Football Leaks documents in 2018 and City stands accused of funnelling money from the club’s owners through sponsors in the United Arab Emirates.

It was reported that the hearing would start in September, and it has now been confirmed that it will get underway in just a matter of days.

Alan Shearer, meanwhile, has given his view on the proceedings ahead of the start of the hearing next week.

The Premier League's all-time record goal scorer admitted it will be hard to truly follow what is happening in terms of a potential outcome, but doesn't expect there to be any quick solution.

'Man City’s hearing begins next week, and although we saw points deductions for Everton and Forest last season, we have recently seen that Leicester's argument was upheld from the independent committee,' Shearer writes via Betfair, 'I haven't got a clue what is going to happen to Man City.

'I think over the next weeks, months, or however long it's going to take, none of us will know what's going on, what's happening behind those walls or what the verdict will be, if any.

'It's just a matter of sitting tight and waiting, and then we will all have to make judgement when that comes. I think it'll be a very long time before it comes out.

'We don't know whether they're going to be found guilty of any, a handful or all the charges, so in terms of trying to predict what's going to happen, I think it's virtually impossible.'