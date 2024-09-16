The moment the man who tried to assassinate TRUMP was arrested (VIDEO)







Monday, September 16, 2024 - Body cam footage of Ryan Wesley Routh's arrest has surfaced following his alleged attempt on former President Donald Trump's life. The video, released by Martin County Sheriff's deputies, shows the dramatic moments after Routh was pulled over on a Florida highway on Sunday.

In the footage, deputies are seen shouting orders at Routh, who is shown walking backwards with his shirt raised above his head to demonstrate that he had no concealed weapons. Routh, allegedly involved in an assassination attempt on Trump while he was playing golf in West Palm Beach, surrendered calmly and was handcuffed by several deputies holding rifles.

The arrest confirms earlier remarks made by Martin County Sheriff William Snyder, who described Routh's behaviour as “perplexing” during the stop. In an interview with CNN, Sheriff Snyder noted, "His facial affect was so flat. His demeanour was relaxed. I honestly thought it looked like somebody that just left the church picnic and was on his way home."

Routh became the prime suspect after Secret Service agents noticed an AK-style rifle in shrubbery about 400 yards from Trump’s golf course. An agent fired into the area after spotting the weapon, prompting Routh to abandon the rifle and flee in a nearby SUV. He allegedly left behind two backpacks, a scope, and a GoPro camera at the scene.

Following an alert from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department, the Martin County Sheriff’s office dedicated all available resources to locating Routh. He was eventually apprehended and will remain in custody until his arraignment on September 30.

Routh faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, with additional charges expected.

Watch the video below