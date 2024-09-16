TRUMP assassination attempt suspect faces multiple felony counts after first court appearance

Monday, September 16, 2024 - The would-be assassin accused of trying to assassinate Donald Trump has made his first federal court appearance where he was hit with gun charges on Monday, September 16.
Cops released a new photo of suspected gunman Ryan Wesley
Routh grinning after he was arrested in West Palm Beach, Florida when
fleeing the scene where he made an attempt on the former president's life.
The 58-year-old is accused of pointing an AK-47 at the
Republican presidential nominee through a fence while he was playing a round of
golf at the Trump International Golf Club on Sunday.
Trump, 78, was unharmed and rushed to safety by the Secret
Service in another close call less than two months after he was shot in the ear
during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Routh was led into the Paul G Rogers Federal Courthouse on
Monday morning.
The hearing was eight minutes and Routh was charged on two
counts: possession of a firearm while a convicted felon; and possession of a
firearm with an obliterated serial number.
He is facing up to 20 years for the initial two charges.
The charging documents released on Monday reveal that Routh
was perched outside of Trump's golf course for nearly 12 hours on Sunday before
fleeing the scene.
The cell phone of the construction worker was tracked in the
wooded around around the course starting at 1:59 a.m. on Sunday through 1:31
p.m.
This new information suggests that Routh was staking out the
location and had advance knowledge that the former president would be golfing
there on Sunday.
Routh will face arraignment in two weeks.
Secret Service opened fire on Routh in West Palm Beach after
they spotted the muzzle of his AK-47 poking through a fence at Trump
International Golf Club while the Republican nominee was playing a round.
Routh was arrested in Martin County on Sunday, about 50
miles from the scene of the golf course shooting.
The suspect reportedly provided routine information to court
officials during the Monday hearing.
Those in the room report that Routh spoke in a soft voice
and said he makes around $3,000 per month. He says he has no savings, real
estate or assets besides his two trucks, which are located in Hawaii and he
claims are worth about $1,000.
During a press conference right after the court appearance
Martin County Sheriff Will Snyder answered questions on whether Routh was
involved in a conspiracy.
'How does a guy from not here, get all the way to Trump
International, realize that the former president of the United States is
golfing and is able to get a rifle in that vicinity?' the sheriff said while
speaking with local media.
'Is this guy part of a conspiracy, a lone gunman?' he went
on.
'If he is a lone gunman, President Trump is that much safer
because we have him,' Snyder said. ‘If he is part of a conspiracy then this
whole thing takes on a very ominous tone.’
At another point, Snyder said: 'This is a once in a lifetime
event. How many people get a shot off at the former president of the United
States? The poor guy has already been shot once and then for that suspect to
come into this county.'
