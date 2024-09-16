Student ‘assaulted by police officer after giving money to homeless person’

Monday, September 16, 2024 - A police watchdog is looking into claims by a student that he was assaulted by a police officer after being wrongly suspected of dealing drugs.
CCTV footage appears to show the 22-year-old, named only as
Samuel, being repeatedly struck by the officer while face-down on the ground.
He says he had stopped on Northampton’s Barrack Road to give
change to a homeless person when he saw a man in a hoodie running
towards him.
Samuel began running away from the man and says he stopped
as soon as he heard him say he was a police officer.
Footage shows the student slowing to a stop and turning to
face the officer, who immediately slams him into a wooden fence and tackles him
to the ground.
He then aims three blows at the side of Samuel’s torso
before another officer arrives and assists in handcuffing him.
In a video shared on social media, Samuel says he was
"beaten up" and "treated like an animal" despite complying
with the officer, suffering bruised ribs and a bleeding knee.
He was taken to a police station and subjected to an
"enhanced search" before being released.
Samuel says he was told to strip and squat down in front of
officers, describing the experience as "degrading".
Northamptonshire Police claims the student was "seen to
exchange a package, which was suspected to be related to potential drugs supply
offences", but that he was released with no further action following a
"negative search".
The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for
Police Conduct (IOPC) and is also carrying out an internal review of the
incident, including bodycam footage.
Samuel told the BBC he wants to see the officer "face
some kind of disciplinary" and has filed complaints to Northamptonshire
Police and the IOPC with the help of a solicitor.
"I asked myself if I would have been treated the way I
was treated if I wasn’t of an ethnic minority," he added.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said the force
"is aware of the online circulation of a CCTV clip which shows part of a
stop search made in Barrack Road, Northampton, on August 8 this year".
A statement added: "The stop was made after an
individual was seen to exchange a package, which was suspected to be related to
potential drugs supply offences.
"When officers approached to conduct a stop search the
man ran off, resulting in a short pursuit before he was apprehended and taken
to police premises for the purposes of an enhanced search.
"Following a negative search the man was released with
no further action.
"We appreciate there may be concern around the short
clip that has been shared online and are liaising with the man involved to
discuss his concerns.
"The Force can confirm the incident is being reviewed
internally, including assessment of officers’ body-worn video."
