Student ‘assaulted by police officer after giving money to homeless person’







Monday, September 16, 2024 - A police watchdog is looking into claims by a student that he was assaulted by a police officer after being wrongly suspected of dealing drugs.

CCTV footage appears to show the 22-year-old, named only as Samuel, being repeatedly struck by the officer while face-down on the ground.

He says he had stopped on Northampton’s Barrack Road to give change to a homeless person when he saw a man in a hoodie running towards him.

Samuel began running away from the man and says he stopped as soon as he heard him say he was a police officer.

Footage shows the student slowing to a stop and turning to face the officer, who immediately slams him into a wooden fence and tackles him to the ground.

He then aims three blows at the side of Samuel’s torso before another officer arrives and assists in handcuffing him.

In a video shared on social media, Samuel says he was "beaten up" and "treated like an animal" despite complying with the officer, suffering bruised ribs and a bleeding knee.

He was taken to a police station and subjected to an "enhanced search" before being released.

Samuel says he was told to strip and squat down in front of officers, describing the experience as "degrading".

Northamptonshire Police claims the student was "seen to exchange a package, which was suspected to be related to potential drugs supply offences", but that he was released with no further action following a "negative search".

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and is also carrying out an internal review of the incident, including bodycam footage.

Samuel told the BBC he wants to see the officer "face some kind of disciplinary" and has filed complaints to Northamptonshire Police and the IOPC with the help of a solicitor.

"I asked myself if I would have been treated the way I was treated if I wasn’t of an ethnic minority," he added.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said the force "is aware of the online circulation of a CCTV clip which shows part of a stop search made in Barrack Road, Northampton, on August 8 this year".

A statement added: "The stop was made after an individual was seen to exchange a package, which was suspected to be related to potential drugs supply offences.

"When officers approached to conduct a stop search the man ran off, resulting in a short pursuit before he was apprehended and taken to police premises for the purposes of an enhanced search.

"Following a negative search the man was released with no further action.

"We appreciate there may be concern around the short clip that has been shared online and are liaising with the man involved to discuss his concerns.

"The Force can confirm the incident is being reviewed internally, including assessment of officers’ body-worn video."