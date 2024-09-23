The moment lightning strikes a home and sparks an explosion (VIDEO)







Monday, September 23, 2024 - Lightning struck a home in England and immediately sparked an explosion, causing neighbours to evacuate the area.

The incident happened on Saturday, September 21, and firefighters and police were called to Banbury Street in Longton, Stoke-on-Trent, on Saturday to move people away from the scene.

Now security camera footage has emerged, showing the very moment lightning hit the roof of the house just before 5:25pm.

In the 10-second clip, lightning lights the skies as a loud exploding noise echoes around the neighbourhood as a bright yellow flash comes from the roof in what looks like flames.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service set up a cordon last night, stating they expected to remain at the scene for an extended period.

Heavy rainfall resulted in approximately 1,700 homes across North Staffordshire losing power, with numerous properties also experiencing issues with their water supplies. Several major roads were also flooded.

Watch below.