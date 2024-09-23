Troop of monkeys reportedly save 6-year-old girl from assault attempt in India







Monday, September 23, 2024 - A troop of monkeys intervened to save a 6-year-old girl from a r@pe attempt in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh in India.

Following her parents' complaint, the unidentified accused was charged under the Pocso Act and is on the run, police said in a statement on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

The girl's parents claimed that a man had lured their child to an abandoned house on Saturday, where he took off her clothes and was attempting to s@xually assault her, when a few monkeys aggressively rushed towards him, forcing him to leave the minor and flee.

After reaching home, the traumatised child narrated her ordeal to her family and informed them how the monkeys "saved her from the accused".

“My daughter was playing outside when the accused took her away. The man could be seen in nearby CCTV footage, walking on a narrow lane with my daughter. He is yet to be identified though. He also threatened my child that he would kill me... My daughter would have been dead by now if the monkeys had not intervened,” her father said.

Baghpat Circle officer Harish Bhadoria told Times Of India: “We've heard about the incident involving monkeys and are investigating the matter. Following the parents' complaint, an FIR was registered under BNS sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 76 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and the Pocso Act. More sections will be added if needed. We're trying to identify and nab the accused."