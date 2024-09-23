DIDDY’s music streams see increase after arrest and indictment







Monday, September 23, 2024 - Sean “Diddy” Combs’ music catalog has seen a jump in streams since his arrest and indictment against him.

The industry data and analytics company Luminate said the mogul’s music saw an average 18.3% increase in on-demand streams during the week of his arrest compared to the prior week.

George Howard, a distinguished professor of music business management at Berklee College of Music, said he's not surprised by the increase.

According to him, the streaming bump is akin to a Google search of the artist as a means of satisfying curiosity.

“Music just becomes another piece of information as people try to comprehend the atrocities,” Howard told The Associated Press. “It’s like, ‘What would someone whose brain works like that, allegedly, what would their music sound like?’”

Howard said the “anonymization” of streaming is also a factor that could have led to the increase for Combs and Kelly alike. “Imagine walking into a record store now like, ‘Yeah, I want to buy this Diddy CD,’” he said.

Combs is charged with federal sex trafficking and racketeering and the indictment, which details allegations dating back to 2008, accuses him of abusing, threatening, and coercing women for years “to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.”

He's pleaded not guilty to the charges.