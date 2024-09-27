The moment a LADY falls and lands in hospital following a failed Dirty Dancing attempt

Thursday, September 26, 2024 - A woman landed in hospital with a broken nose and missing front teeth while doing a "Dirty Dancing" lift with her partner.
Flo Bragg, 27, was holidaying in Provence, France, when
she decided to try the famous lift from the 1987 smash, made famous by Jennifer
Grey and Patrick Swayze.
The pair were "bored" at their villa when she
decided to pass the time by recreating the famous lift with her partner, 40, in
the pool.
But it all went wrong when she flew face-first into a wall -
knocking out her two front teeth, and breaking her nose in the process.
Now, she's trying to raise money for her dental treatment,
including x-rays and a double root canal, which will set her back £270.
Flo, a sales executive from Exeter, said: "We were just
bored one day - we decided to attempt it a couple of times.
"I guess we thought it would be funny if we just nailed
it. But I went face-first into a wall on my second attempt.
"My boyfriend had knocked out my two front teeth, and
broke my nose!"
In the video, the couple appear to be giggling as they
perform the ambitious lift in the pool.
But Flo soon plummets from the lift and crashes into the
water, later revealing she hit the wall on her way down.
Her partner initially laughs at the failed lift but quickly
realises something is wrong when she cries: "I split my lip, I split my
lip! Help, help help!"
He exclaims: "You're bleeding, you're bleeding!' and
they rush to the side of the pool."
Flo's partner drove her to hospital after the accident on
September 19 where she had her teeth temporarily glued back in.
She felt unable to enjoy the rest of her holiday - because
she wasn't able to eat "regular" food and had to keep her face out of
the sun.
But she needs to raise £270 to cover the rest of her
treatment, and now she's back in the UK, as well as her French medical bills.
"Any money I can raise towards that would be
great," she added.
"I ended up with one broken nose, one split lip, and
two lost teeth over a lift."
Watch the video below.
