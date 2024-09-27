Music mogul, DIDDY 'can't wait' to testify in court in his upcoming trial







Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Sean 'Diddy' Combs can't wait to testify in his upcoming trial, according to his lawyer.

Marc Agnifilo, a former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney, spoke to TMZ about how Diddy's trial might play out as part of the outlet's upcoming documentary on the case.

'I don't know that I could keep him off the stand. I think he is very eager to tell his story. And I think he will tell every part of his story,' Agnifilo said.

This comes a week after Diddy was indicted in New York and charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy, 54, pleaded not guilty to all three charges and was denied bail.

The judge who will preside over his case agreed with prosecutors that he was a serious flight risk and that he posed a danger to others.

According to Agnifilo, Diddy believes a jury ought to hear his version of events, despite the risks.

'He has his story, and he has a story that I think only he can tell in the way he can tell it, in real time,' he said. 'It's a human story. It's a story of love. It's a story of hurt. It's a story of heartbreak.'

This comes as Agnifilo explained the supposed reason behind the '1,000 bottles' of baby oil and lubricant authorities found in Combs' homes in Miami and Los Angeles.

'I don't think it was 1,000. I think it was a lot. I mean, there is a Costco right down the street. I think Americans buy in bulk, as we know,' he told the New York Post.

Agnifilo said step one is to address what happened in the infamous video showing Diddy beating then-girlfriend Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel back in 2016.

'I expect it's going to be explained by the both of us,' he said. 'When he describes that relationship, the word he uses more than any other word is heartbreak. He was heartbroken. She was heartbroken.'