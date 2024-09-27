Man ordered out of restaurant ‘because his face was scaring customers’

Thursday, September 26, 2024 - A man with a facial disfigurement says he was asked to leave a restaurant because he was "scaring customers".
Oliver Bromley, 42, was receiving treatment at King’s
College Hospital in Camberwell, southeast London when he decided to visit
a local restaurant for lunch.
However, when he went to order food, a member of staff said
they had received complaints from customers about his face and asked him to
leave.
Oliver has a genetic condition called Neurofibromatosis Type
1, which causes benign, non-cancerous tumours to grow on his nerves.
Upset and shocked by the experience, Oliver wrote to the
restaurant but said he received no response.
He is now sharing his story in the hope that it will educate
people about his condition and prevent similar situations in the future for him
and others.
He has been in contact with the charity Nerve Tumours UK,
who said what Oliver experienced is sadly "not uncommon".
It has organised meetings with UKHospitality to call for
more awareness in the hospitality industry.
Oliver, who helps run an NHS mental health crisis helpline
but is currently off work, said he had been undergoing treatment at King’s
College Hospital last month when he decided to ‘take myself for lunch’.
"The food looked good when I looked in one window, and
I went inside," he explained.
"They said they were cash only, so I took some money
out and went to place my order.
"The gentleman behind the counter told me there had
been complaints about me, and for me to please leave.
"I asked him to repeat himself, and he said I was
scaring customers."
Oliver, who lives in Reigate, Surrey, said he was
"incredulous" at what the employee told him, as he had hardly been in
the restaurant long enough for someone to complain about his presence.
"I hadn’t even sat down," he continued. "I went to place my order and they asked me to leave.
"Perhaps they had seen me browsing, perhaps they didn’t
want me in there.
"I don’t know, but that is what they said. These are
the facts.
"Obviously, I was very upset. I went to a local park to
console myself and think of a plan of action on how to deal with it."
After writing to the restaurant, which he doesn’t want to
name, and not receiving a response, Oliver contacted the Met Police, who
recorded the incident as a hate crime.
The Met confirmed to the BBC that officers had visited
Oliver about the incident and said that although no arrests had been made, the
force took "reports of hate crime seriously".
Nerve Tumours UK director, Karen Cockburn, said: "We
were extremely disappointed to hear news of the dreadful, but sadly not
uncommon, incident that Oliver Bromley experienced while attempting to purchase
lunch.
"We work tirelessly to raise both the profile of the
condition and the work that we do to help patients; and also to educate the
wider public about the condition.
"If Oliver felt that he had been
discriminated against, there is the option that he could have a case under the
2010 Equalities Act, in which ‘severe disfigurement’ is a protected
characteristic.
"We have written to both the restaurant concerned, and
to UKHospitality, the trade association body.
"Whilst we have not received any response from the
restaurant, I am delighted to say that UKHospitality has offered to work with
us to raise awareness of the condition among the hospitality sector, and I am
meeting with them shortly to kick start this joint venture."
