Bishop BEN KIENGEI brags after his midweek church service was packed to the brim even after his rogue behaviours were exposed by DAMA in the leaked audio (VIDEO).





Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Bishop Ben Kiengei of Jesus Compassion Ministry church held a mid-week church service, a day after an audio of his church matron Damaris Dama exposing his rogue behaviours went viral.

In the video, Kiengei is heard saying that he was shocked to see his church packed to the brim even after his rogue behaviours were exposed.

“I am shocked to see you here. I thought many people wouldn’t turn up for the midweek service,” Kiengei said amid cheers from his congregants.

Kiengei has been the talk of social media after Dama exposed him as a drunkard with a string of girlfriends.

Dama even confessed that she had an affair with the married bishop and that he used to spend days at her house.

Kiengei seems unbothered by the explosive audio that exposed him badly.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.