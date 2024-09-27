The drunk and homeless Kenyan lady who was filmed stranded in the streets in Germany spotted drunk again after being rescued by a well-wisher - Huyu Haezi Saidika(VIDEO).





Friday, September 27, 2024 - About a week ago, a video of a drunk and homeless Kenyan lady who was filmed in Germany stranded in the streets went viral on TikTok, prompting a well-wisher to rescue her.

The well-wisher, a Kenyan lady living in Germany, decided to house the young lady and take her to the hospital.

However, she is back to her drinking habits.

She ran away from home and went on a drinking spree with her boyfriend.

Police found her sleeping on the streets and returned her to the well-wisher who had been housing her.

